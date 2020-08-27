Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (RAK) Education Initiative launched

The speaker of Parliament has stretched her legacy as a champion of the girl-child by launching an education initiative named after her.

The Speaker said the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Education Initiative (RAK), is an NGO, that will champion girl-child education, ‘especially for the rural poor; health and leadership.’

Kadaga said she has tapped leaders for the organization from diverse professions.

“We’ve bought 100,000 exercise books — to be distributed to needy pupils.”

During the recently concluded campaign for a seat at the ruling party’s top organ, CEC, Kadaga highlighted her record as a champion of girl children.

