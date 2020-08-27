Connect with us

Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (RAK) Education Initiative launched

News

Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (RAK) Education Initiative launched

Rebecca Kadaga’s Education Initiative launched


The speaker of Parliament has stretched her legacy as a champion of the girl-child by launching an education initiative named after her.

The Speaker said the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Education Initiative (RAK), is an NGO, that will champion girl-child education, ‘especially for the rural poor; health and leadership.’

Kadaga said she has tapped leaders for the organization from diverse professions.

“We’ve bought 100,000 exercise books — to be distributed to needy pupils.”

During the recently concluded campaign for a seat at the ruling party’s top organ, CEC, Kadaga highlighted her record as a champion of girl children.

