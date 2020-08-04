Rotary Cancer Run modified to fit COVID era

Organisers of the annual Cancer run have maintained the fund-raising event though in a different style that respects the government’s COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing.Rotary Club of Uganda, who organise the annual event for purposes of raising funds towards efforts to combat cancer, say this year’s event will see participants take part in the exercise virtually by following instructions through the Uganda Rotary Cancer website as well as on their official Facebook page.

The event is scheduled for Sunday August 30, 2020.

The athletics event has become a regular fixture on Uganda’s social calendar whose primary objective is to raise funds to establish infrastructure and buy equipment for treating cancer in Uganda.

Stephen Mwanje, the past district Governor of Rotary Uganda and also the Chairman of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme told a news conference that they have been forced to hold a virtual event because of the restrictions surrounding public gatherings.

“Technology gives us options to participate from anywhere in the world. Like we have seen with meetings, we can all take part in this year’s Rotary Cancer Run by running, walking or simply doing exercise at home or in our neighbourhoods,” said Mwanje.

He added that participants must adhere to social distancing guidelines as issued by the government.

Those who participate, Mwanje further said will be able to download a certificate of participation from the website.



Mwanje encouraged participants to wear their previous Rotary Cancer Run vest on that day and take a photo or video and share on their social media platforms with the hashtag #RotaryCancerRun2020,”

Rotary District Governor for Uganda and Tanzania, Rosetti Nabbumba Nayenga said that Rotary is this year runs under the theme Food and Nutrition for promotion of healthy living. She appealed to the public to exercise, eat healthy, and go for regular medical check ups.

She echoed the advice of health experts who encourage people to eat healthy and exercise to avoid cancer.

Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank Uganda said that, the work on eradicating cancer, building awareness, palliative care still needs all people’s support.

Kasi said that more money is still needed as part of this campaign to build the Bunker at Nsambya hospital.

He added that the linear accelerator machines are not yet procured which calls for people’s contribution and support.

This year, Centenary Bank has made a contribution of UGX100 million towards the cause.

He added that on top the bank’s contribution, they have made provisions for both customers and non-customers to remit their Cancer Run payments and donations through the bank’s Centemobile platform and over 4,000 CenteAgents country-wide.

Organisers says that since they were launched about six years ago, the events have so far raise some UGX3 billion.

