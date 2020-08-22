Rubaga Recieves 134 Yellow Bicycles

The Director in charge of Mobilisation Hon. Kasamba Mathias yesterday handed over 134 yellow Bicycles to the Rubaga district leadership at Mengo Primary School.

In his speech, Kasamba urged the Rubaga village chairpersons to use the bicycles for their intended purpose of mobilising grassroots to support the party.

He also called on the leadership to exercise extreme transparency and accountability while distributing the bicycles to their intended recipients.

He also extended gratitude to the people for their continous support rendered to the party during the just-concluded Special Interest Group (SIG) elections where the party garnered massive victory.

“Thanks for overwhelmingly supporting the party in the just-concluded SIG elections. Our victory in the elections is a clear demonstration of the massive support we enjoy in the country, we therefore need to work towards consolidating that support,” Hon Kasamba said.

