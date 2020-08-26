Security lays siege at Tumukunde’s

The presence of armed men has created unease among his supporters and campaign team with some fearing he could be returned to prison soon.

A member of He. Tumukunde’s campaign team, said: “We really don’t know what they are talking. They have been with him since around midday. It is possible they want to arrest him at night when most people have gone to sleep.”

The Police Criminal Investigation Directorate had summoned Gen. Tumukunde in relation with what they described as illegal convasing for support among members of the Reserve Forces, which the government deems an impatial group.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Police CID Charles Twine told the media that they would use force to get Tumukunde to answer questions over an alleged meeting he had recently with members of the Reserve force.

