Shincheonji Church of Jesus Plans to Donate Plasma for the Second Time as a Group

Shincheonji Church of Jesus will give plasma donations for the second time as a group, as a quick vaccine development for COVID-19 is becoming even more necessary with the recent re-spreading of the virus.

Plasma donations of Shincheonji Church of Daegu will take place for seven days from August 27th to September 4th (except on Saturday and Sunday).

About 1,100 Shincheonji members who have completely recovered from COVID-19 plan to participate in this plasma donation at the Daegu Athletics Promotion Center (160 people per day).

During the first group plasma drive (July 13th-17th), 409 members of Shincheonji Church of Daegu had participated with an additional 219 participating members who joined the effort separately. A total of 628 members have completed donating their plasma as of August 26th.

With the completion of the second group plasma drive, a total of about 1,700 members will have donated their plasma.

Chairman Lee Man-hee has also encouraged active participation from the members who have completely recovered to donate their plasma through a letter dated August 25th by saying,

“Let us lead the effort in plasma donation so that the blood (plasma) of the congregation members can be used for overcoming COVID-19 for the citizens and the country.”

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has never forgotten their apology given for causing much concern and worry to the people of Korea, with many confirmed cases that came about in February and March.

The church said that it will continue to be in close cooperation with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and give our utmost effort to overcome COVID-19.

The donation Period will run between, August 27th (Thu) – September 4th (Fri) – for 7 days (except Saturday and Sunday) from 9 AM – 5 PM at Daegu Athletics Promotion Center (Misulgwan-ro 88 Suseong-gu, Daegu)

The Church management said, due to their members’ requests, no photos of the plasma donors’ front or side facial views will be taken.

