Stanbic close branch, after staff gets COVID

According to the management, one of their employees at their William Street Branch has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.

“All exposed colleagues in the branch are undergoing tests and have been self-quarantined for 14 days,”the management said in a statement.

While contact tracing and testing is underway, management said the Branch has been temporarily Closed to avoid any possible further spread of infection.

“And will be reopened once we have performed enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols in accordance with standard operating procedures,”the statement adds.

“Where customers may be inconvenienced, we encourage you to utilise our digital platforms including internet banking and our banking app where possible,”said the management.

To access banking services within the area, the public have been advised to visit the Stanbic Branches at Nakivubo Branch, Aponye Branch Plot 8 Burton Street, Kampala.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and have since implemented the necessary incident management protocols and provided the health care support to the affected member of staff under medical care,”the management noted.

The Bank management appealed to all their customers and the general public to continue practicing the right precautionary measures and observe the covid19 standard operating procedures to curb the spread of infections.

The management added that they remain committed in the fight against virus and together the pandemic shall be kicked out of the country.

Comments

comments