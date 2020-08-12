Tumukunde launches presidential bid

Former Security Minister Retired Gen. Henry Tumukunde has launched his bid for president ahead of the 2021 elections.

The launch function took place at Gen. Tumukunde’s spacious Kololo office which has also been gazetted as his campaign headquarters.

Gen.Tumukunde is running under the slogan “A Renewed Uganda. Kisoboka, It is Possible”.

Former Kabarole district woman MP Beatrice Kiraso, who is the campaign manager, is one of the high ranking personalities under the RU umbrella.

Tumukunde says that his campaign will revolve around changing the lives of ordinary people by:

Eradicating grass thatched houses in Uganda.

Take electricity to at least 2 million households.

Accelerating mechanisation of agriculture and eradicate the hand hoe.

Revive cooperatives as a vehicle for accessing Credit and mobilize producers.

Establish special Credit lines using correct channels as a way to reduce the cost of money.

Introduce country-wide technical education.

