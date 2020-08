Zhu Mingzhen a.k.a William, a 24 year old Ugandan-Chinese has become the first ever mixed race person to be chosen to play for the Chinese National Basketball team.

Zhu is the son of a yet to be identified Ugandan diplomat father and a Chinese mother and teacher.

Zhu is a 6.6ft giant was born and raised in Beijing, China.

Zhu shot to fame after he his outstanding performance in the interuniversity games where he played for Beijing University ((PKU).

