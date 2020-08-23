UPDF urged to protect human rights

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Mountain Division Commander, Brig Gen Moses Kwikiriza, has called on members of the UPDF to consider the observance of human rights as a critical responsibility during military operations.

“Our key task as the UPDF is the provision of a right to security. We must however ensure strict observance of all other rights as we execute our tasks. In this way, we will be positively adding the right to security to the overall human rights in the country,” said Brig. Gen. Kwikiriza.

He added that the UPDF works with, for and in the interest of human beings (the people) and so individual inhuman actions that infringe on peoples’ human rights undermine the reasons for the UPDF’s existence.

Brig. Kwikiriza observed that there are many ways people unknowingly or intentionally infringe on other peoples’ rights taking example of the current challenge at hand.

He noted that individual’s failure to observe the COVID-19 guidelines in itself is an act that infringes on other peoples’ right to health as well as their own personal health rights.

“The State has responsibility for your life. You can be charged for trying to unlawfully take it away or endanger it or to endanger that of others,” he cautioned.

He called for especially wearing of masks in public places, social distancing, staying home where necessary and regular washing of hands or sanitizing.

“The army needs you strong and alive. And, we should at all times be seen to be protecting the public in totality, including against COVID-19 by mobilizing them not to contract the disease and us living the example by following all the guidelines,” he added.

Brig Gen Kwikiriza made the remarks while officiating at the hand/take over ceremony between the outgoing 222 Mountain Brigade Commander, Col Keith Katungi, and the incoming Brigade Commander, Lt Col Christopher Tumwine, at the Brigade Headquarters at Hima in Kasese district.

Col. Keith Katungi recently took over as the Commandant Military Police based in Makindye.

Col. Katungi tipped the incoming Brigade Commander that his success will depend on the level of team work in the formation and his cooperation with civilian community. The incoming Commander pledged to offer his best in exercise of his duties.

Present at the function were the Brigade and Battalion Commanders under Mountain Division as well as the Brigade Staff Officers.

