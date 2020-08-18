Victoria University Apoints John Opuda as it’s New University Chancellor

Victoria University has sworn in its new University chancellor, Prof. John Opuda-Asibo.

During a scientific ceremony Prof. John Opuda is the former executive scholar of national and international repute and is the third chancellor at the university.

A statement from the university noted: “He joins the university at a critical moment and brings to bear his expertise, wide-reach, experience and knowledge that will ensure that the university remains the top private institution in Uganda.”

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗢𝗽𝘂𝗱𝗮-𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗼’𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲.

As a graduate with a veterinary Medical Degree from Makerere University, he also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health and a PhD in Microbiology, Epidemiology and Public Health, both from the University of Minnesota, USA.

His Public Health training has provided him with multi-sectoral knowledge application in Epidemiology ( observational and analytical), Administration, Economics, Education and Governance.

Professor John Opuda-Asibo, has experience in Education, Science, Cooperation, institutional Collaboration and Coordination, Negotiation, Dialogue, Cultural Interaction, Publishing, Grants awarding, Scientific Research, Organising and Charing meetings, Harmonization of Curricula and Educational Systems the latter as a member of the Top Management Committee of the Ministry of Education, Government of Uganda.

Comments

comments