AIGP Kasingye Recovers from Coronavirus

Uganda police Chief Political Commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye has won battle against the deadly covid-19 pandemic after a 16 days treatment.

Kasingye who on August 23rd reveled that he had contracted the virus confirmed the recovery on his twitter handle.

“Good NEW. I AM #COVID19 NEGATIVE,” he tweeted.

Kasingye was the first government official to publicize his covid-19 status.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health (MOU) confirmed 124 new coronavirus cases from tests taken on September 7th, 2020 bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,900 with 1,817 recoveries.

The Ministry also confirmed two new covid-19 deaths bringing total to 46 deaths.

