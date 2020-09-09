Aviation Police Arrests Two Drug Dealers delivering Narcotic Drugs to Cameroon and India

According to Police, It’s alleged that on 28/ 08/2020 at about 14:00 hours at NAS Export bonds at Entebbe international Airport in Wakiso District, one Mugabi Azaria of sky Net Worldwide Express Courier Company took cargo for export under master airway to the Xray machine for security screening.

In the process of screening, police anti- narcotics officers intercepted two packages of house airway each containing cream powdered substances suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed in their false bottoms.

The shippers for the packages respectively were Nannono Lydia and Nakawooya Juliet according to the documents.

“Mugabi was tasked to produce the shippers and he led the police to Nannono. Upon interrogation, Nannono revealed that the package was given to her by a Nigerian national called Okafor Osita Rufus, who stays at Kitende in Kajjansi in Wakiso District.” Police said.

Nannono led Aviation police to the home of Okafor n ad he was arrested. The shipments destined to Cameroon were found to contain about 306 grams of cream granular substance suspected to be heroin, according to preliminary tests conducted.

The package which was being shipped by another suspect, who I son the run was destined for India. It was found to contain cream powdered substance suspected to be heroin concealed in the false bottom of these boxes with gross weight of 525 grams.

According to Aviation police, when a search was conducted in Okafor’s house the following were recovered.

10 packages of suspected methamphetamine 9393 grams. 485 tablets of suspected MDMA (Ecstacy) 113 grams. 23 small Sacket of suspected methamphetamine 20 grams. One pallet of suspected methamphetamine 12 grams. Some tablets mixed with powder substance suspected to be Ecstasy 16 grams. Other mixtures of powdered substance to be suspected to be Ecstacsy 65 grams. Money US $9500, Uganda Shs 98,000, Nigerian Naira 700, Indian Rupees 8360. Three passports of Okafor Osita RUFUS Nos AO939942, AO0202772 Band passport number AO 5547585 in the names of Ejike Jamal Lucky which is expired.

“The two suspects in our custody are Nannono Lydia and Okafor. They are being detained at Aviation police in Entebbe on charges of being in possession of narcotics and trafficking in narcotics. They are likely to appear in court this week.” Aviation Police revealed.

