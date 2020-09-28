Breaking: Vita Foam mattress Factory sets fire

More in News
News
COVID-19 funds to procure vehicles, upgrade blood banks
President Yoweri Museveni has said the COVID-19 donation funds will be used to procure vehicles, equip...
News
Farmers to get subsidized irrigation equipment
The World Bank has approved a US$300m project to Uganda to support smallholder farmers, local government...
News
Ethanol producer seeks gov’t backing to borrow $4m for expansion
NWOYA, Bukona Agro Processors Limited, the company that produces Ethanol from Cassava is seeking to borrow...
Education
Reopening schools only safe if learners, teachers are tested – Raising Voices
A leading Civil Society Organization working in the area of human rights and children has raised...
News
Ex-Kampala Mayor Hajj Nasser Ssebaggala dies
Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, prominent politician and former Mayor of Kampala City passed away Saturday morning, members...
Columnists
Ikebesi Omoding
Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
September 5, 2020
Columnists
New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
August 10, 2020
Ikebesi Omoding
Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
July 26, 2020
Columnists
Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
July 4, 2020
Columnists
The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
April 4, 2020