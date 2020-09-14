Man found with child’s head at Parliament



The Police today Monday September 14, arrested a man with a head of child wrapped in a box and was meant to be delivered as a gift to the Speaker of Parliament.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) Charles Twine identified the suspect as Joseph Nuwashaba, 22yrs, and a resident of Kizinda Bushenyi – Ishaka municipality in Bushenyi district.

The statement says that Nuwashaba was arrested at 1130hrs by the Police officers manning security at Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, and upon search the suspect was got with a head of a seaming young kid of about 5 to 8 years in a box that was wrapped like a gift.

The police adds that in a related incident, Police in Masaka received a report of murder of unknown seaming kid that was headless (torso) in Kijabweni.

“The two separate body parts are being examined by our medical experts to establish whether they bear the same DNA and upon proof, the suspect will be charged of murder.

“Uganda Police condemns such incomprehensible acts of crime, and we wish to assure the general public that the investigations are vigorously being undertaken to ensure that the perpetrators are taken to Court.”

Comments

comments