Connect with us

Court of Appeal Declares Akena’s UPC Presidency Null and Void

News

Court of Appeal Declares Akena’s UPC Presidency Null and Void

Avatar
Published on
Akena with his mother Miria Kalule after he was sworn in as UPC president

Akena with his mother Miria Kalule after he was sworn in as UPC President

The Court of Appeal in Kampala this week uprooted the current president of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), James Jimmy Akena out of office.

In the Monday ruling, the three independent Judges; who sat on the panel including; Justice Irene Mulyagonja, Justice Christopher Izama Madrama and Justice Elizabeth Musoke declared that it wasn’t a rightful act for Akena to continue holding office and executing party duties given the fact that he was in office illegally following a High Court ruling against his bid in 2015.

The Court revealed that UPC’S credibility would continue being soiled if its leadership does not reflect their constitution, the Political Parties and Organizations Act and the Ugandan constitution.

“Conclusively, this Appeal is dismissed; the members of Uganda People’s Congress should conduct nominations and elect a president in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution of Uganda,” Mulyagonja judged.

In July Akena had gone ahead to be re-elected party president despite the same court’s blockage of the delegates’ conference pending disposal of the appeal challenging his leadership.

Akena last week confirmed that he was not going to contest for the presidency in the 2021 general elections something that angered some of the party members.

“I will not build a Castle in Heaven,” Akena confirmed having low support countrywide.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top