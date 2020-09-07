Court of Appeal Declares Akena’s UPC Presidency Null and Void

The Court of Appeal in Kampala this week uprooted the current president of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), James Jimmy Akena out of office.

In the Monday ruling, the three independent Judges; who sat on the panel including; Justice Irene Mulyagonja, Justice Christopher Izama Madrama and Justice Elizabeth Musoke declared that it wasn’t a rightful act for Akena to continue holding office and executing party duties given the fact that he was in office illegally following a High Court ruling against his bid in 2015.

The Court revealed that UPC’S credibility would continue being soiled if its leadership does not reflect their constitution, the Political Parties and Organizations Act and the Ugandan constitution.

“Conclusively, this Appeal is dismissed; the members of Uganda People’s Congress should conduct nominations and elect a president in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution of Uganda,” Mulyagonja judged.

In July Akena had gone ahead to be re-elected party president despite the same court’s blockage of the delegates’ conference pending disposal of the appeal challenging his leadership.

Akena last week confirmed that he was not going to contest for the presidency in the 2021 general elections something that angered some of the party members.

“I will not build a Castle in Heaven,” Akena confirmed having low support countrywide.

