COVID-19 funds to procure vehicles, upgrade blood banks

President Yoweri Museveni in a group photo with RT. Hon Ruhakana Rugunda, Emmanuel Katongole, Francis Omaswa, Dr. Ian Clarke, Hon. Mary Karoro Okurut, Dr. Daina Atwine, Bishop Joshua Lwere , Robert Kabushenga, Kishor Jobanputra and Morris Ekwang the COVID – 19 National taskforce team after having a meeting at State House Nakasero on September 24, 2020. Photo by PPU / Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Museveni has said the COVID-19 donation funds will be used to procure vehicles, equip some border points and work on the two blood banks of Arua and Soroti hospitals as the country intensifies its efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“We have agreed on how to use the cash from the COVID-19 donation fund. The fund now is over Shs 29billion. They will buy 282 double cabin pick-ups, each district will get two vehicles.

They will also work on some border points for receiving people returning from across the neighbouring countries and work on two blood banks of Arua and Soroti,” the President was addressing the media shortly after meeting the COVID-19 National taskforce at State House in Entebbe.

The President emphasized that this does not include the other vehicles which were given in kind, and which had already been given out, adding, that government will get the new vehicles directly from the manufacturers and will not deal with any middlemen.

Uganda currently has 7,064 confirmed cases and 70 deaths with a total Covid-19 samples tested to date at 463,618 after 185 new cases as on September 23rd, 2020.

