COVID-19 funds to procure vehicles, upgrade blood banks

“We have agreed on how to use the cash from the COVID-19 donation fund. The fund now is over Shs 29billion. They will buy 282 double cabin pick-ups, each district will get two vehicles.

They will also work on some border points for receiving people returning from across the neighbouring countries and work on two blood banks of Arua and Soroti,” the President was addressing the media shortly after meeting the COVID-19 National taskforce at State House in Entebbe.

The President emphasized that this does not include the other vehicles which were given in kind, and which had already been given out, adding, that government will get the new vehicles directly from the manufacturers and will not deal with any middlemen.

Uganda currently has 7,064 confirmed cases and 70 deaths with a total Covid-19 samples tested to date at 463,618 after 185 new cases as on September 23rd, 2020.

