COVID-19: NIRA Closes Wakiso Office, 1 Guard Tests Positive

The national identification and registration authority has released a statement indicating that, following the screening tests conducted at NIRA’s various offices, one police personnel attached to NIRA Wakiso District office has tested for COVID-19 positive and is currently under case management.

The statement also indicates that, NIRA Wakiso office has been temporarily closed to avoid any possible spread of infections and will be reopened to the public on Wednesday 16 th September 2020 once the premises have been disinfected in line with the Ministry of health guidelines.

While the NIRA offices remain closed the following services will be suspended at the district;

1. Issuance of National IDs.

2. Issuance of birth and death certificates

3. Fresh registration for National IDs.

4. Replacement of lost, defaced and damaged national IDs.

5. Correction of errors.

NIRA added that, clients may however access all other services from any other office nearest to them except national ID card issuance for those who registered at the Wakiso office.

“We wish to encourage our clients and members of the public to continue observing the COVID-19 SOPs and take the necessary precautionary measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health.” Said NIRA.

Comments

comments