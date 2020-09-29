Global COVID-19 deaths pass 1million

The number of people who perished to COVID-19 has passed one million, data from the Johns Hopkins University indicates.

The American University which has been gathering data since the outbreak started in January, says that more 33 million have been infected with the disease in at least 188 countries worldwide.

There are many ways of looking at the impact of the disease.

In terms of absolute figures, the United States is the most affected country with more than 200,000 deaths out of more than 7 million confirmed cases.

Brazil is the second most affected with over 141,000 deaths out of more than 4 million. Mexico is third most affected with over 76,000 deaths out of over 70,000 cases.

South Africa is Africa’s most affected country with over 16,000 deaths out of more than 600,000 cases.

But in terms of case fatality, or the percentage of deaths out of the total confirmed deaths, Italy is worst affected with 11.6% followed by Mexico at 10.5% fatality rate.

Uganda has lost 75 People to the epidemic out of a total of 7,777 confirmed cases.

