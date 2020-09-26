Ex-Kampala Mayor Hajj Nasser Ssebaggala dies

Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, prominent politician and former Mayor of Kampala City passed away Saturday morning, members of his family have confirmed.

Ssebaggala died at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he was admitted more than a week ago after reportedly falling in a birthroom at his home in Kisaasi.

At the time of his death, Ssebaggala had just declared support to the new political party National Unity Platform (NUP) and contemporaries running for Mayor. Allah did not allow his plans.

