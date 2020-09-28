Internal Affairs to resume issuance of students passes

Jacob Siminyu, the MIA Spokesperson said foreign students must have obtained an admission letter from the school they intend to go to, before applying for a student’s pass.

“Since candidate classes are resuming, we have foreigners who study in Uganda and to study here you need a student’s pass, to access the pass one must have an admission letter from any school from the school or institute he or she intends to go to,” he said

While addressing the press at the media center on Monday, Siminyu also said that tourists will require visas to enter Uganda.

“Transit passengers passing through Uganda will be required to indicate their place of destination and those who exist will also be allowed to go if they have clearance from MIA,” he said.

“People will be quarantining themselves at home so we will not be confiscating their passports anymore, once you present your results which show you are negative then you can quarantine yourself at home,” Siminyu added.

Siminyu revealed that borders will be open effective October 1, 2020 as per the President’s directions and ease on the lockdown restrictions.

“I would like to tell you that the president said that borders will be open on October 1, for tourists and returning Ugandans. He also said that business people will follow the same procedure but they will be required to present their COVID-19 72 hours results at the borders,” he noted

Comments

comments