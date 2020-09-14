Kyabazinga rallies Basoga to fight teenage pregnancies

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV has rallied his subjects to fight practices that have led to an increase in teenage pregnancies in the kingdom.

The Kyabazinga’s concern follow reports by UNFPA that show that Busoga region experienced the highest number of teenage pregnancies during COVID-19 lockdown.

The UNFPA report indicated that in some districts like Luuka, as many as 600 teenage girls got pregnant in one month.

“We have instituted a committee on child protection in these areas and World Vision has already partnered with us in the fight against teenage pregnancies and early marriages,” he said.

Nadiope decried the rising cases of child pregnancies which he said are rampant in the districts of Luuka, Kaliro, Namayingo and Buyende.

He made the call during celebrations held on Sunday September 13, to commemorate his 6th coronation anniversary.

The ceremony took place at his Igenge Hill Palace in Bugembe and was attended by 200 people, fewer than the usual crowd due to COVID-19.

The Kyabazinga however appealed to his subjects, leaders and other stakeholders to join him in their various responsibilities, to end the problem.

The Kyabazinga further urged his subjects to continue observing the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) in the fight against corona virus.

“I urge you to continue washing hands, wear masks and keep social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Kyabazinga said.

During the celebrations, the Kyabazinga launched the Nile Source Coffee Union Limited, a company headed by Doctor Muduli that will boost coffee farming and development of the Kingdom.

Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament who also presided as Chief Guest, revealed plans of an investor planning to construct a sugar factory in Busoga in the efforts to create more jobs in the region.

“Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Trade for the factory to be constructed in Busoga as farmers wait for the one from the government,” she said.

The Kingdom Prime Minister, Dr. Joseph Muvawala urged people of Busoga to continue working towards development of the kingdom as well as staying away from fights that don’t matter.

“You should continue to respect the leaders at all levels and ensure you don’t engage in disputes that are not worthy,” he said.

The celebrations ran under the theme: “Surviving the Corona Virus Pandemic, Take personal responsibility and cooperate with expert.”

Other dignitaries that attended included Busoga Royal Concepts Chairman, Prof. Wasswa Balunywa, the Chief Prince (Issabalangira), hereditary chiefs, Busoga Kingdom Ministers , Members of Parliament and clan heads among others.

