Lack of protection of victims, witnesses hinders fight against Gender-Based Violence – Dep. IGP

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzei lamented the absence of protection arrangements for both the victims and witnesses of Gender-Based Violence cases.

“Many including victims would wish to testify and give evidence regarding offences but fear being stigmatized whereas others fear for their lives. There is need to find ways of protecting witnesses,” Sabiiti said.

Sabiiti reveled this while officiating the opening of a four-days training for police officers on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and sexual Reproductive Health Rights at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

“Many of us take the statistics as just numbers but these are our people. They are our sisters, mothers, brothers and other relatives. We need to look at these worrying statistics and get timely interventions,” stressed Sabiiti.

He however, noted that there is also need to equip the public with gender based violence information and how to fight the vice.

Meanwhile, the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director, AIGP Grace Akullo asked gender based partners and activists to join her department in carrying out effective investigations that would convict suspects involved in Gender Based offences.

“Our cases end up being dismissed for lack of witnesses in court, since the police does not own health facilities, sometimes we even fail to pay private hospitals to examine victims of GBV yet the private facilities want cash,” said Akullo.

The four-day course facilitated by experts from Makerere University , UNFPA and the Police Gender Based Violence Department was aimed at equipinng officers with knowledge about GBV and how to fight the vice.

