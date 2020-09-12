Lwengo’s Godfrey Mutabazi loses, plus others in NRM LC5 primaries

The people of Lwengo district are tired of Godfrey Mutabaazi’s military style of leadership, if the just concluded NRM primaries are anything to go by.

In the just concluded NRM LC5 primaries for Lwengo, Mutabaazi was defeated by the youthful Ibrahim Kitatta, the NRM Youth League Vice Chairperson for central region.

The election that was characterised with widespread violence, saw Kitatta winning with 31,688 votes representing 62.9 percent of all votes cast against Mutabazi’s 18,656 (37.1 percent).

The Lwengo District NRM Returning Officer Abaasi Muburu declared Kitatta the NRM flag bearer at 9:20pm on Friday.

Mutabazi gained notoriety or fame, depending on who you ask, when he whipped his electorates for failure to send children to school, and for refusing to participate in communal activities like cleaning wells and roads.

Incumbent Luzige retains Mityana LCV party flag

In Mityana district, incumbent Joseph Luzige didn’t find difficulties disposing of his challenger Abdul Muyibwa.F

FaithTumwebazethe Mityana district NRM Returning Officer, declared Luzige the duly elected candidate last night.

Upon declaration, Luzige appealed to supporters of his challenger to rally behind him in retaining the seat in the general elections next year.

“There’s no reason why we would continue with hate campaigns against one another because of this inner election, we all belong to the same house NRM, let’s join hands in attaining victory against our genuine opponents come 2021,” said Luzige.

Mukononians reject incumbent Ssenyonga

The incumbent LC5 boss in Mukono Andrew Ssenyonga suffered a heartbreaking loss to Hajj Haruna Ssemakula.

Ssemakula won by a thumping (42,897) against Ssenyonga’s messily 9,678.

Buvuma

The losing pattern among incumbents continued to Buvuma Alex Mabirizi lost to former chairperson Adrian Wasswa Ddungu.

Ddungu won with 13,126 votes, Nixon Acheng came second with 10,267 votes while incumbent Mabirizi came third with 2,217 votes.

Comments

comments