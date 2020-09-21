Museveni’s address on reopening schools and other highlights

1. Schools will re-open on October 15th for the candidate classes of P-7, S-4, S-6, finalists in tertiary colleges and finalists in universities.

2. Entebbe International Airport and land borders will now be opened for tourists, coming in and going out, provided they tested negative 72 hours before arrival in Uganda and provided the tour operators ensure that the tourists do not mix with the Ugandans.

3. Returning Ugandans, who have negative PCR results, will be allowed to go home. The Ministry of Health will only get their addresses for follow up.

4. Restrictions on movements in border districts have been lifted.

5. Curfew, from 9pm to 6am, will be maintained; but for the boda bodas, their movements must always end at 6pm.

6. Places of worship, should open with the following guidelines:

a. Individual prayers or confessions with priests or counseling with the necessary SOPs.

b. Prayers and fellowships whose numbers do not exceed 70 and by observing all the other SOPs.

c. Night prayers and transnights are not allowed.

d. The regular large gatherings of prayers and preachings of Sundays and Fridays will be considered at a later stage but the rule of the number of 70 and not more can be used on the Fridays and Sunday.

7. Open air activities of sports will re-open provided there are no spectators and the players are tested for Covid-19, 72 hours before. This test will expire in 14 days. Hence, the Sportsmen will have to repeat the test every fortnight.

8. Still on re-opening sports;

-With tournaments, teams should be quarantined for the whole season of the competition.

– Indoor sports activities, including gyms, remain closed.

7. Casinos, gaming centres and cinemas remain closed.

8. Bars shall remain closed.

9. Hotels will continue operating following the SOPs agreed with the Ministry of Health.

10. Restaurants to continue to emphasize takeaways. Indoor restaurant services should be minimized and follow the SOPs.

11. Mobile Markets, monthly cattle auction and produce markets, remain closed as the Ministry of Health continues to develop SOPs.

12. Mass gatherings are still prohibited.

13. The Imbalu cultural festival of the Bamasaaba will go ahead provided they follow SOPs from the Ministry of Health that were agreed with the Cultural Institution. There should be no processions dancing Kadodi – that is dangerous congregating.

