Minister Rukutana arrested over elections violence

The Police has confirmed the arrest of Labour state minister Mwesigwa Rukutana and his three guards by the UPDF, following a shooting incident that happened in the aftermath of his loss in the NRM primaries.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namanye confirmed Rukutana’s arrest following an incident in which Rukutana allegedly grabbed a gun from one of his body guard’s and shot at a car whose occupants were believed to be supporters of his opponent.



Photos have emerged showing Rukutana grabbing a gun from a guard and pointing it somewhere. A Toyota RAV 4 is also shown with shattered windows.

Rukutana lost in the primaries for Rushenyi constituency in Ntungamo district to former MP Naome Kabasharira.

Namaye said that Rukutana will be charged with attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

