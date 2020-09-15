Minister Rukutana out on bail, gains lead in Rushenyi primary

The Ntungamo Chief Magistrate Sara Mponye has today September 15, released State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana from prison after his sureties deposited a UGX4m cash bail.

Hearing of Rukutana’s case which involves several charges including attempted murder was postponed to November.

Shortly after securing his temporary freedom, the NRM Electoral Commission Boss Dr. Tanga Odoi declared said new tallying put Rukutana ahead of his competitor Naome Kabasharira in the hotly contested Rushenyi primary.

Dr. Odoi said he will declare the winner in two days from today after the results of one more polling station are counted.

Rukutana had been in jail for 10 days and he heard his verdict via video link.

His lawyer Owen Murangira, said: “He was also ordered to deposit his passport and his sureties were bonded at UGX 50 million non cash, he can access his passport whenever he wants to travel.”

The Minister presented three sureties that included former Information Minister Jim Muhwezi, Businessman Bob Kabonero and Igara East Member of Parliament Michael Mawanda.

Rukutana who also doubles as the Rushenyi county Member of Parliament was arrested by in Ntungamo on September 5, together with his three escorts following a video that circulated on social media showing how he grabbed a gun from his escort and threatened to kill someone who happens to be a supporter of his political opponent Naome Kabasharira.

Prosecution alleged that Rukutana on September 5 at Kanugu village in Ntungamo district unlawfully attempted to cause death of a one Daniel Rweburungi.

Prosecution also claimed that the minister damaged the victim’s car registration number UAR 640X and also verbally threatened to kill him.

Comments

comments