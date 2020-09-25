Nakivubo will be finished before 2022 – Hamis Kiggundu

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the construction site, Kiggundu revealed that construction works had been halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown but they are now working tirelessly to ensure it’s of standard before the end of next year.

“As you’re all aware, the COVID-19 lockdown forced us to suspend the construction but we have now resumed more energetically with employment of over 800 workers to ensure the stadium is completed in the shortest time possible,” he said.

He however urged those that cite delays in construction to bear in mind that a substantial stadium cannot just be built that fast but instead in a slow but sure way to ensure safety.

“This is not an ordinary building, we are constructing a massive structure that is to stay for decades and so we are extra careful on whatever stage we reach because we all want quality work at the end of it all,” said Kiggundu.

He further noted that the 35000 seater project is to consume over USD 49 million dollars which is about UGX 187 billion.

Upon completion, the multi-billion stadium whose construction is spearheaded by ROKO Construction Company, will provide ground for a number of sporting activities which include football, netball, basketball, athletics tracks and volleyball among other indoor games.

Kiggundu also noted that unlike other stadia, Nakivubo is going to be fully roofed like those seen in developed countries, with the view to minimising weather interruptions.

Comments

comments