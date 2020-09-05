NRM big shots trounced in primaries

A number of prominent NRM personalities have been trounced in the Party’s primaries held Friday September 4, 2020.

Many of those who lost, blamed the directive by the party’s chairman president Yoweri Museveni who allowed all eligible voters to participate in the elections, as long as they are recognized by the NRM leaders in the village.

This was against the earlier directive by the party’s Electoral Commission Boss Dr. Tanga Odoi who had ordered that only those people in the Party’s register be allowed to vote.

Some of the top shots who lost inlcude:

Mary Karoro Okurut

The Minister for General Duties, in the office of the Prime Minister, lost the Bushenyi district Woman MP seat to Annet Katusiime Mugisha, wife to NWSC MD Dr. Silver Mugisha.

Mwesigwa Rukutana

The State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana lost in the primaries for Rushenyi constituency in Ntungamo district to former MP Naome Kabasharira. He had been the MP of the area.

Evelyn Anite

The Magye Magye Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite was trounced by Dr. Charles Ayume for NRM Koboko municipality ticket.

This is despite donating three ambulances. Ayume is a son of the late Speaker of Parliament Francis Ayume.

During the controversial Age Limit debate, Anite who was one of the key backers not the constitutional amendment, bacame notorious for claiming that she does not fear anything afterall they have the Magye Magye to mean support of the Army.

Adolf Mwesige

Defense Minister Adolf Mwesige also lost the NRM primary in Bunyangabu county to Davis Kamukama.

Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye

ICT Minister Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye lost in Sheema to former URA Commissioner Dicksons Kateshumbwa.

Simeo Nsubuga

Former Police Spokesperson Simeo Nsubuga lost the NRM primary for Kasanda South. He lost to Michael Muhumuza. Reports indicate that Nsubuga has vowed to come as an independent.

Rt. Col. Fred Tumwesigye had reportedly been announced winner of the Nyabushozi county primary, beating Wilson Kajwengye and others, but EC boss Dr. Tanga Odoi annulled the results pending investigations.

State Minister for finance Molly Kamukama had also reportedly lost in Kazo, although this is not confirmed as there are reports the computer that was used to tally the votes was stolen.

