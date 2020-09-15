Connect with us

Pallisa Woman MP Alupo Faith Succumbs to COVID-19

Alupo Faith

The August house has on Tuesday morning been struck with sorrow and sadness following the death of Pallisa District Woman Member of Parliament Faith Alupo who allegedly died of COVID-19  at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Sources revealed that,Alupo had symptoms associated with Covid-19 which included difficulty in breathing even though the Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona  could neither confirm nor deny but noted that the ministry would issue a statement over the matter.

Alupo became an MP in June 2018 after the former Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Woman MP candidate for Pallisa, Catherine Achola was disqualified by the Electoral Commission from the race on grounds that the names she had used for nomination didn’t tally with those on her academic documents.

Alupo lost in the recently held NRM primaries to Kevin Kaala Ojinga.

 

