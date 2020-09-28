President launches NALO/NRM App

The App was developed by two young entrepreneurs Software Engineer Kenneth Ntaro and web developer Brian Tumusiime who said they are inspired by the President’s leadership and his love to communicate to the people especially young people.

“This app will enhance the Presidents communication to the people. It will showcase achievements of NRM, profile of H.E. the President, and spread to the young people the knowledge that the President has been passing on including video messages, Ntaro said.



The app has a wide range of information about Uganda including on security, health, education, economy, agriculture, urbanization, ICT, tourism etc and its in multiple languages of Uganda.

According to the developers, it also has a chat section where the President can log in in real time and talk to whoever he wants.

President Yoweri Museveni commended the young people for being innovative and exploiting the existing government support for the ICT sector to be productive.

Uganda’s ICT sector is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing in the region.

