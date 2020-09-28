Connect with us

President launches NALO/NRM App

News

President launches NALO/NRM App

Avatar
Published on

President Yoweri Museveni poses for a photo after launching the MZEE NALO app in the presence of the Software Engineer Kenneth Ntaro (second right) and Web Developer Brian Tumusiime (right) that the State House Entebbe on September 27, 2020. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Museveni has launched a new and exciting app code named Mzee NALO that will be dedicated to show casing Uganda’s development and achievements under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The App was developed by two young entrepreneurs Software Engineer Kenneth Ntaro and web developer Brian Tumusiime who said they are inspired by the President’s leadership and his love to communicate to the people especially young people.

“This app will enhance the Presidents communication to the people. It will showcase achievements of NRM, profile of H.E. the President, and spread to the young people the knowledge that the President has been passing on including video messages, Ntaro said.

President Yoweri Museveni following the contents and procedures of the MZEE NALO app during the APP launch at the State House Entebbe on September 27, 2020. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.


The app has a wide range of information about Uganda including on security, health, education, economy, agriculture, urbanization, ICT, tourism etc and its in multiple languages of Uganda.

According to the developers, it also has a chat section where the President can log in in real time and talk to whoever he wants.

President Yoweri Museveni commended the young people for being innovative and exploiting the existing government support for the ICT sector to be productive.

Uganda’s ICT sector is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing in the region.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top