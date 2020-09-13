Education Ministry dismisses schools reopening talk

The Ministry of Education has dismissed as false news and information circulating that it is preparing for reopening of schools this month.

The reports had suggested that the government was planning to start the reopening of schools with candidate classes by September 20, 2020.

But a document signed by the education Ministry spokesperson Patrick Muinda, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza dispels everything as premature and false.

“The ministry informs the public that at an appropriate time, information will be issued by either the Minister of Education or the Permanent Secretary or any other authorised person,” further read the statement.

But the conspicuous silence of top officials in the ministry which lasted almost a week since the rumours started, has angered many.

The news had caused panic among students, parents and schools administrators with the many complaining that the reopening was hushed and didn’t give stakeholders to adequately prepare to resume classes.

Schools and all education institutions were thrown in the biggest ever period of uncertainty when the president announced their indefinite closure as the country mounted sweeping measures to control the outbreak big the Coronavirus.



