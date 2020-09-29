Ssebaggala was a social and hard-working man, says Mufti Mubaje

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje has eulogized the late AlHajj Nasser Ntege Ssebagala as a social and hard-working person.

Mubajje delivered his condolences to the family of the late former mayor of Kampala today at the deceased’s home in Kisaasi, Kampala.

Ssebaggala died on last Saturday after failing to recover from injuries he sustained when he fell in a birthroom.

He rose to fame for cutting deals in business and in politics. His street smart tactics earned his following that catapulted him into positions of leadership even though he was not well educated.

Mubaje said: “We are saddened by the death of Alhajj Ssebagala. He was a strong pillar and a man of all seasons who had a good choice of words. He was exemplary and determined, which was key to his success.”

He added that the late was a social person and never segregated in any way which made him a good leader.

“The time he was around us, we cannot say that he offended people in any way. We pray that Allah forgives his sins,” Mubajje added.

He called upon all the youths to work hard and achieve their goals before they reach their retirement age.

“Ssebagala started from scratch but he became a very successful businessman. I call upon youths not to devalue themselves but always try to work hard because hard work pays; the little you have can make you rich if you utilize it well,” Mubaje said.

Mubaje was accompanied by the deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Abdallah Semambo, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council General Secretary Ramathan Mugalu.

Comments

comments