Suspected ‘ATM thief’ caught in the act

Police in Entebbe are holding one Geoffrey Wandera, 39 , a fisherman and resident of Abaitababiri in Entebbe municipality for robbing people at ATM machines.

In a statement released by Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire that the suspect was arrested on 28/09/2020 by Stanbic bank security officers and handed over to Entebbe police.

“It is alleged that the suspect joined an old woman in an ATM enclosure and pretended to be helping her , in the process, he switched his fake ATM card with that of the victim. The machine rejected the fake ATM card and the suspect tried to flee pretending he was tired of helping. But the old woman developed suspicion and made an alarm that forced officers to arrest the suspect” said Oweyesigyire.

“Upon searching the suspect , he was found in possession of seven ATM cards registered in different names of Sarah Nakawuka, centenary bank, Isabirye Sula; Equity bank, Nabadda Sarah; Tropical bank , Fred Mwesezi;pride microfinance and Bosco Bongomin;centenary bank,” Oweyesigyire added.

He added that the other two credit cards had faded identities. All people are advised to at all time remain vigilant while at ATM points and not to seek for any help from strangers.

“We call upon any one who lost a credit card and his or her name appears above to get in touch with Entebbe Police Station for follow up,” said Owoyesigyire.

Entebbe Police is also working with other police stations to find out whether they have previously registered any cases against the same person.

