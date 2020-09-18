Thugs end the life of Mukono Special hire driver

The people of Mukono are still gripped with fear after one of their own met his death in the most brutal way possible.Christopher Batte, 58 was hit with metals on his head and strangled to death according to police.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire, three suspects hired a Batte to transport them from Seeta town to Bajjo village in Mukono, where they strangled him to death.

“The suspects, while at Bajjo strangled and stabbed the victim five times on the head and three times on the right hand. They then bundled him in the trunk of his vehicle registration number UAY 765H Toyota Premio white in colour,” Oweyesigyire said.

Oweyesigyire further reveals that in attempt to drive away, the stolen vehicle got stuck and they invited people around to help them push it back to the road where people noticed blood coming from the car.

“The people saw blood coming from the car trunk and asked them what they were carrying, but the suspects didn’t give clear answers. On opening the car trunk, the body was discovered and immediately th e mob attacked the suspects,” Oweyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece further reveals that one male and female suspect managed to escape from the mob while one was seriously injured and currently admitted at CPR Medical Centre in Mukono pending interrogation while the hunt for the escapees still goes on.

“A knife and rope were recovered in the vehicle, body of the deceased taken to Mulago for postmortem while investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” said Oweyesigyire.

In the past, several incidents have been recorded by police of special hire drivers hired by people pretending to be clients who later use ropes to strangle them and later take off with their vehicle

