Uganda receives 100,000 masks from S.Korea

The masks were received by the Minister for State of State for Primary Health Care, Dr. Moriku Kaducu and the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine.

The health Ministry officials said the

masks will be given to health workers at the various health centres who are working in the Covid-19 treatment units across the country.

“This donation is a boost to the effort already undertaken by the government to protect the health workers from contracting infection,” said Dr. Atwine.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea was represented by the First Secretary Choi Jae Young.

