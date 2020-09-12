UPDF FC offloads 13 players ahead of 2020/21 UPL season

Newly promoted Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces Football Club (UPDFFC), has asked 13 of its players to leave as it prepares for a new chapter in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Club officials say the players were deemed excess to their requirements.

The players who were shown the exit door are: Fred Kalanzi, Sydney Ssenyonga, Enock Komakira, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Junior Akena, Davis Kamista, Abasi Kiberu, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Moses Kamya Mukwaya and Roger Milla Ahumuza.

The newly appointed Head Coach Kefa Kisaala hopes to build a formidable team that will compete in the next season.

Meanwhile, Ashraf Miiro, the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) says the club will compensate all released players in appreciation for the services.

The club however retained some key players including Denis Ssekitoleko (captain), Robert Nakyenalire, goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, Ronald Owinyi, Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga and Ezekiel Katende.

The team is also reported to be in advanced talks with left back Isa Mubiru, Dickens Okwir, Charles Ssebutinde, Richard Agau and goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

Last season UPDF FC attained a direct promotion to the Uganda Premier League after emerging winner of the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League.

They will now face it hard with Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) that topped the Elgon group to determine the overall winner of last season’s FUFA Big League.

Comments

comments