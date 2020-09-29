Winners and losers in the NUP race for MP flag bearers

The long-awaited list of Parliamentary flag bearers under the National Unity Platform (NUP) is out.

But to the surprise of many, some prominent individuals have missed out on the highly sought-after ticket.

Some of those that have been denied the flag include CBS presenter Patrick Mujuuka aka Patricko as well as Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe.

Eddy Yawe, the Kira Municipality political hopeful and brother the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi lost the ticket to a one Jimmy Lukwago which left most supporters and Ugandans in shock.

Patricko’s lost the NUP flag for the Nakifuma country to businessman Fred Ssimbwa who revelers say has greater presence on the ground than Mujuuka.

Beat FM’s Dennis Katongole aka Katongole Omutongole was also sidelined by NUP’S Electoral Management Committee led by Mercy Walukamba which handed the flag to Charles Tebandeke.

The battle for the NUP flag for Kawempe North, Kawempe south and Rubaga North has not been resolved and NUP’s Electoral Management Committee has promised to re-evaluate the results before making a conclusive decision.

The battle for Kawempe south is between former Makerere University Guild president Roy Ssemboga and Uganda Journalists Association president Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira.

Kawempe North is between the area Lord Councilor Muhammed Ssegirinya and former Deputy Lord Mayor Sulaiman Kidandala.

In Rubaga North, the toughest battle is between Kampala Capital City Authority Speaker Abubaker Kawalya and former DP block member and incumbent Moses Kasibante.

Winners

In the highly contested Rubaga South Constituency, Aloysius Mukasa, the proprietor of FACO was handed the NUP flag overcoming Princes Nassolo Eugenia.

Bobi Wine’s elder brother, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has been selected as the flag bearer for Kampala Central.

NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi will represent the party in Nakawa West while incumbent Nakawa mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga will contest in Nakawa East.

Other winners

Makindye East – Nyeko Derrick.

Kampala Woman MP – Shamim Malende

WAKISO

Busiro North – Nsubuga Paul

Busiro South – Pending

Busiro East –Medard Lubega Sseggona

Nansana Municipality – Wakayima Musoke

Entebbe Municipality – Kakembo Michael

Kyadondo East – Muwada Nkunyingi

Kira Municipality – Lukwago Jimmy

Makindye Municipality – Pending

MITYANA

Mityana North – Gordon Ssematiko

Mityana South – Buyondo Sulaiman

Busunjju County – Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga

Mityana Municipality – Zaake Francis Butebi

Mityana District Woman MP – Joyce Bagala

MPIGI

Mawokota North – Hillary Kiyaga Innocent

Mawokota South – Joel Mirembe

Woman – Nambooze Teddy

MUKONO

Nakifuma County – Ssimbwa Fred

Mukono North – Kiwanuka Abdallah

Mukono Municipality – Betty Nambooze Bakireke

Woman – Haniffah Nabukera

Central Youth – Kalule Moses

Buikwe

Njeru Municipality – Lwanga Jimmy

Buikwe South – Sembuya Stephen Magulu

Lugazi Municipality – Sserubula Stephen

Woman – Faridah Nabataazi

BUKOMANSIMBI

Bukomansimbi North – Ndagire Christine Ndiwalana

Bukomansimbi South – Kayemba Geoffrey Solo

Woman – Nanyondo Veronica Namaganda

BUTAMBALA

Butambala County – Muwanga Kivumbi Muhammad

Woman – Aisha Kabanda

BUVUMA

Buvuma Islands County – Mpalanyi Vincent

Woman – Susan Mugabi

GOMBA

Gomba East – Saazi Godfrey

Gomba West – Lukwago Gonzaga

Woman – Sentamu Betty

KALANGALA

Kyamuswa County – Kambugu Cyrus

Bujumba County – reevaluated

Woman – Hellen Nakimuli

KALUNGU

Kalungu East – Katabazi Francis Katongole

Kalungu West – Sewungu Joseph Gonzanga

Woman – Phionah Mirembe Kiggundu

KASANDA

Bukuya County – Jane Zaninka Babirye

Kasanda North – Nsamba Patrick Oshabe

Kasanda South – Frank Kabuye

Woman – Flavia Kalule

KAYUNGA

Baale County – Charles Tebandeke

Ntenjeru North – Patrick Serubiri Hays

Ntenjeru South – Badiru Mukibi

Woman – Nakwedde Harriet

KIBOGA

Kiboga East – Nkugwa Kizito

Kiboga West – Muhammed Kibuka

Woman – Christine Nakimwelo Kaaya

KYOTERA

Kyotera County – Kirumira Charles Edward

Kakuuto County – Geoffrey Lutaaya

Woman – Joan Kyokunda

KYANKWAZI

Butemba County – Jackson Maweto

Ntwetwe County – reevaluate

Woman – Comfortable Evelyn

LUWERO

Katikamu North – Denis Sekabira

Katikamu South – Hassan Kirumira

Bamunanika County – Robert Sekitoleko

Woman – Brenda Nabukenya

LYANTONDE

Kabula County – Damulira Ali

Woman – reevaluate

MASAKA

Bukoto Central – Kazibwe Magellan

Bukoto East – Kanyike Stephen Evans

Nyendo Mukungwe – Mpuuga Mathias

Kimanya Kabonera – Abed Bwanika

Woman – reevaluate

Woman (Masaka City) – Nakabuye Juliet Kakande

MUBENDE

Buwekula North – reevaluate

Buwekula South – Ainebyona Ronald

Kasambya County – reevaluate

Mubende Municipality – Bob Richard Kyamanywa

Woman – Nabawanuka Sumayya

NAKASEKE

Nakaseke North – reevaluate

Nakaseke Central – Allan Mayanja

Woman – Violet Nakalema

NAKASONGOLA

Budyebo County – Nathan Musoke

Nakasongola County – Kyeyune Ivan

Woman – Annet Namugooma

RAKAI

Buyamba County – Balaba Jimmy

Kooki County – Henry Ndinaiwe

Woman – reevaluate

SEMBABULE

Mawogola North – Henry Mawejje Nyanzi

Mawogola South – Namugga Goreth

Mawogola West – Twesigye K. Henry

Lwemiyaga – reevaluate

Woman – Babikola Zaituni

