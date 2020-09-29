Connect with us

Winners and losers in the NUP race for MP flag bearers

News

Winners and losers in the NUP race for MP flag bearers

Avatar
Published on

Patricko Mujuuka

The long-awaited list of Parliamentary flag bearers under the National Unity Platform (NUP) is out.

But to the surprise of many, some prominent individuals have missed out on the highly sought-after ticket.

Some of those that have been denied the flag include CBS presenter Patrick Mujuuka aka Patricko as well as Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe.

Eddy Yawe, the Kira Municipality political hopeful and brother the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi lost the ticket to a one Jimmy Lukwago which left most supporters and Ugandans in shock.

Patricko’s lost the NUP flag for the Nakifuma country to businessman Fred Ssimbwa who revelers say has greater presence on the ground than Mujuuka.

Beat FM’s Dennis Katongole aka Katongole Omutongole was also sidelined by NUP’S Electoral Management Committee led by Mercy Walukamba which handed the flag to Charles Tebandeke.

The battle for the NUP flag for Kawempe North, Kawempe south and Rubaga North has not been resolved and NUP’s Electoral Management Committee has promised to re-evaluate the results before making a conclusive decision.

The battle for Kawempe south is between former Makerere University Guild president Roy Ssemboga and Uganda Journalists Association president Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira.

Kawempe North is between the area Lord Councilor Muhammed Ssegirinya and former Deputy Lord Mayor Sulaiman Kidandala.
In Rubaga North, the toughest battle is between Kampala Capital City Authority Speaker Abubaker Kawalya and former DP block member and incumbent Moses Kasibante.

Winners

In the highly contested Rubaga South Constituency, Aloysius Mukasa, the proprietor of FACO was handed the NUP flag overcoming Princes Nassolo Eugenia.

Bobi Wine’s elder brother, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has been selected as the flag bearer for Kampala Central.

NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi will represent the party in Nakawa West while incumbent Nakawa mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga will contest in Nakawa East.

Other winners

Makindye East – Nyeko Derrick.
Kampala Woman MP – Shamim Malende

WAKISO

Busiro North – Nsubuga Paul
Busiro South – Pending
Busiro East –Medard Lubega Sseggona
Nansana Municipality – Wakayima Musoke
Entebbe Municipality – Kakembo Michael
Kyadondo East – Muwada Nkunyingi
Kira Municipality – Lukwago Jimmy
Makindye Municipality – Pending

MITYANA

Mityana North – Gordon Ssematiko
Mityana South – Buyondo Sulaiman
Busunjju County – Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga
Mityana Municipality – Zaake Francis Butebi
Mityana District Woman MP – Joyce Bagala
MPIGI
Mawokota North – Hillary Kiyaga Innocent
Mawokota South – Joel Mirembe
Woman – Nambooze Teddy

MUKONO

Nakifuma County – Ssimbwa Fred
Mukono North – Kiwanuka Abdallah
Mukono Municipality – Betty Nambooze Bakireke
Woman – Haniffah Nabukera
Central Youth – Kalule Moses

Buikwe

Njeru Municipality – Lwanga Jimmy
Buikwe South – Sembuya Stephen Magulu
Lugazi Municipality – Sserubula Stephen
Woman – Faridah Nabataazi

BUKOMANSIMBI

Bukomansimbi North – Ndagire Christine Ndiwalana
Bukomansimbi South – Kayemba Geoffrey Solo
Woman – Nanyondo Veronica Namaganda

BUTAMBALA

Butambala County – Muwanga Kivumbi Muhammad
Woman – Aisha Kabanda

BUVUMA

Buvuma Islands County – Mpalanyi Vincent
Woman – Susan Mugabi

GOMBA

Gomba East – Saazi Godfrey
Gomba West – Lukwago Gonzaga
Woman – Sentamu Betty

KALANGALA

Kyamuswa County – Kambugu Cyrus
Bujumba County – reevaluated
Woman – Hellen Nakimuli

KALUNGU

Kalungu East – Katabazi Francis Katongole
Kalungu West – Sewungu Joseph Gonzanga
Woman – Phionah Mirembe Kiggundu

KASANDA

Bukuya County – Jane Zaninka Babirye
Kasanda North – Nsamba Patrick Oshabe
Kasanda South – Frank Kabuye
Woman – Flavia Kalule

KAYUNGA

Baale County – Charles Tebandeke
Ntenjeru North – Patrick Serubiri Hays
Ntenjeru South – Badiru Mukibi
Woman – Nakwedde Harriet

KIBOGA

Kiboga East – Nkugwa Kizito
Kiboga West – Muhammed Kibuka
Woman – Christine Nakimwelo Kaaya

KYOTERA

Kyotera County – Kirumira Charles Edward
Kakuuto County – Geoffrey Lutaaya
Woman – Joan Kyokunda

KYANKWAZI

Butemba County – Jackson Maweto
Ntwetwe County – reevaluate
Woman – Comfortable Evelyn

LUWERO

Katikamu North – Denis Sekabira
Katikamu South – Hassan Kirumira
Bamunanika County – Robert Sekitoleko
Woman – Brenda Nabukenya

LYANTONDE

Kabula County – Damulira Ali
Woman – reevaluate

MASAKA

Bukoto Central – Kazibwe Magellan
Bukoto East – Kanyike Stephen Evans
Nyendo Mukungwe – Mpuuga Mathias
Kimanya Kabonera – Abed Bwanika
Woman – reevaluate
Woman (Masaka City) – Nakabuye Juliet Kakande

MUBENDE

Buwekula North – reevaluate
Buwekula South – Ainebyona Ronald
Kasambya County – reevaluate
Mubende Municipality – Bob Richard Kyamanywa
Woman – Nabawanuka Sumayya
NAKASEKE
Nakaseke North – reevaluate
Nakaseke Central – Allan Mayanja
Woman – Violet Nakalema
NAKASONGOLA
Budyebo County – Nathan Musoke
Nakasongola County – Kyeyune Ivan
Woman – Annet Namugooma
RAKAI
Buyamba County – Balaba Jimmy
Kooki County – Henry Ndinaiwe
Woman – reevaluate
SEMBABULE
Mawogola North – Henry Mawejje Nyanzi
Mawogola South – Namugga Goreth
Mawogola West – Twesigye K. Henry
Lwemiyaga – reevaluate
Woman – Babikola Zaituni

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top