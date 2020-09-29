News
Winners and losers in the NUP race for MP flag bearers
The long-awaited list of Parliamentary flag bearers under the National Unity Platform (NUP) is out.
But to the surprise of many, some prominent individuals have missed out on the highly sought-after ticket.
Some of those that have been denied the flag include CBS presenter Patrick Mujuuka aka Patricko as well as Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe.
Eddy Yawe, the Kira Municipality political hopeful and brother the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi lost the ticket to a one Jimmy Lukwago which left most supporters and Ugandans in shock.
Patricko’s lost the NUP flag for the Nakifuma country to businessman Fred Ssimbwa who revelers say has greater presence on the ground than Mujuuka.
Beat FM’s Dennis Katongole aka Katongole Omutongole was also sidelined by NUP’S Electoral Management Committee led by Mercy Walukamba which handed the flag to Charles Tebandeke.
The battle for the NUP flag for Kawempe North, Kawempe south and Rubaga North has not been resolved and NUP’s Electoral Management Committee has promised to re-evaluate the results before making a conclusive decision.
The battle for Kawempe south is between former Makerere University Guild president Roy Ssemboga and Uganda Journalists Association president Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira.
Kawempe North is between the area Lord Councilor Muhammed Ssegirinya and former Deputy Lord Mayor Sulaiman Kidandala.
In Rubaga North, the toughest battle is between Kampala Capital City Authority Speaker Abubaker Kawalya and former DP block member and incumbent Moses Kasibante.
Winners
In the highly contested Rubaga South Constituency, Aloysius Mukasa, the proprietor of FACO was handed the NUP flag overcoming Princes Nassolo Eugenia.
Bobi Wine’s elder brother, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has been selected as the flag bearer for Kampala Central.
NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi will represent the party in Nakawa West while incumbent Nakawa mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga will contest in Nakawa East.
Other winners
Makindye East – Nyeko Derrick.
Kampala Woman MP – Shamim Malende
WAKISO
Busiro North – Nsubuga Paul
Busiro South – Pending
Busiro East –Medard Lubega Sseggona
Nansana Municipality – Wakayima Musoke
Entebbe Municipality – Kakembo Michael
Kyadondo East – Muwada Nkunyingi
Kira Municipality – Lukwago Jimmy
Makindye Municipality – Pending
MITYANA
Mityana North – Gordon Ssematiko
Mityana South – Buyondo Sulaiman
Busunjju County – Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga
Mityana Municipality – Zaake Francis Butebi
Mityana District Woman MP – Joyce Bagala
MPIGI
Mawokota North – Hillary Kiyaga Innocent
Mawokota South – Joel Mirembe
Woman – Nambooze Teddy
MUKONO
Nakifuma County – Ssimbwa Fred
Mukono North – Kiwanuka Abdallah
Mukono Municipality – Betty Nambooze Bakireke
Woman – Haniffah Nabukera
Central Youth – Kalule Moses
Buikwe
Njeru Municipality – Lwanga Jimmy
Buikwe South – Sembuya Stephen Magulu
Lugazi Municipality – Sserubula Stephen
Woman – Faridah Nabataazi
BUKOMANSIMBI
Bukomansimbi North – Ndagire Christine Ndiwalana
Bukomansimbi South – Kayemba Geoffrey Solo
Woman – Nanyondo Veronica Namaganda
BUTAMBALA
Butambala County – Muwanga Kivumbi Muhammad
Woman – Aisha Kabanda
BUVUMA
Buvuma Islands County – Mpalanyi Vincent
Woman – Susan Mugabi
GOMBA
Gomba East – Saazi Godfrey
Gomba West – Lukwago Gonzaga
Woman – Sentamu Betty
KALANGALA
Kyamuswa County – Kambugu Cyrus
Bujumba County – reevaluated
Woman – Hellen Nakimuli
KALUNGU
Kalungu East – Katabazi Francis Katongole
Kalungu West – Sewungu Joseph Gonzanga
Woman – Phionah Mirembe Kiggundu
KASANDA
Bukuya County – Jane Zaninka Babirye
Kasanda North – Nsamba Patrick Oshabe
Kasanda South – Frank Kabuye
Woman – Flavia Kalule
KAYUNGA
Baale County – Charles Tebandeke
Ntenjeru North – Patrick Serubiri Hays
Ntenjeru South – Badiru Mukibi
Woman – Nakwedde Harriet
KIBOGA
Kiboga East – Nkugwa Kizito
Kiboga West – Muhammed Kibuka
Woman – Christine Nakimwelo Kaaya
KYOTERA
Kyotera County – Kirumira Charles Edward
Kakuuto County – Geoffrey Lutaaya
Woman – Joan Kyokunda
KYANKWAZI
Butemba County – Jackson Maweto
Ntwetwe County – reevaluate
Woman – Comfortable Evelyn
LUWERO
Katikamu North – Denis Sekabira
Katikamu South – Hassan Kirumira
Bamunanika County – Robert Sekitoleko
Woman – Brenda Nabukenya
LYANTONDE
Kabula County – Damulira Ali
Woman – reevaluate
MASAKA
Bukoto Central – Kazibwe Magellan
Bukoto East – Kanyike Stephen Evans
Nyendo Mukungwe – Mpuuga Mathias
Kimanya Kabonera – Abed Bwanika
Woman – reevaluate
Woman (Masaka City) – Nakabuye Juliet Kakande
MUBENDE
Buwekula North – reevaluate
Buwekula South – Ainebyona Ronald
Kasambya County – reevaluate
Mubende Municipality – Bob Richard Kyamanywa
Woman – Nabawanuka Sumayya
NAKASEKE
Nakaseke North – reevaluate
Nakaseke Central – Allan Mayanja
Woman – Violet Nakalema
NAKASONGOLA
Budyebo County – Nathan Musoke
Nakasongola County – Kyeyune Ivan
Woman – Annet Namugooma
RAKAI
Buyamba County – Balaba Jimmy
Kooki County – Henry Ndinaiwe
Woman – reevaluate
SEMBABULE
Mawogola North – Henry Mawejje Nyanzi
Mawogola South – Namugga Goreth
Mawogola West – Twesigye K. Henry
Lwemiyaga – reevaluate
Woman – Babikola Zaituni