Shaban Bantariza died of Covid-19

The late Bantariza

Col. Shaban Bantariza, who has been the Deputy Director of the Uganda Media Centre, has passed on, his boss Ofwono Opondo has announced.

According to Opondo, Bantariza died of Covid-19 at Mulago newly approved ICU unit.

He said that Bantariza was initially admitted at the Mbuya Military Hospital with chestpains, cough, low blood pressure and high blood sugars.

“He was transferred to Victoria Hospital before being suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and on Sunday, he was transferred to Mulago hospital Vip Unit caring for special patients, tests run confirmed he had comtracted the disease and he breathed his last today morning at 2am,” Opondo said.

Bantariza will be remembered for his outspoken demeanor during the many years he served as the spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

