33 Moroto prison escapees rearrested

Uganda Prisons Service has revealed that 33 of the 224 prisoners that escaped from Moroto prison, have been re-arrested.

“Prisons have so far re-arrested 33 prisoners, 12 dead, 2 picked in Kampala last week,” he said

Speaking to the press at Uganda Media Centre on Monday, Baine also said that those in custody will immediately be taken to court.

“The hunt is on, we are very proud that the community is providing information. Criminality is not a one day thing.” he added.

Meanwhile, Baine said that the shortlist for the warders and wardresses jobs is at the end and soon coming out.

“Those who have been shortlisted will be called in person to come for further interviews. Don’t give any money to anyone as a bribe, government jobs are free,” he noted

He also revealed that 826 cases of Covid-19 have so far been registered in prisons.

“826 cases have been registered, 587 recovered, 239 are still in treatment, none of them is asymptomatic and we expect 100% recovery.” Baine said

Baine cited Kawuga and Kasangati referral centers are now not operational because of the congestion.

“We closed the two referral centres due to the congestion of Covid-19 patients. We now use Nakifuma, Sentema and Kitalya as our quarantine centers,” he noted.

