Archbishop Lwanga welcomes police gesture of reconciliation

The Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is happy with the recent gesture of repentance and humility that was demonstrated by senior police officers following the recent events in Mityana in which police officers used tear gas to break up a religious gathering.

Dr. Lwanga made the comments while leading mass last weekend to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Archdiocese of Kampala, which is also the headquarters of the catholic church in Uganda. The events took place at sacred Heart Cathedral at Lubaga in Kampala.

Kizito used the celebrations to urge Ugandans not to underestimate the power and influence of the church.

Comments by Dr. Kizito, who is the head of the Catholic Church in the wake of an unpleasant incident in which the police teargassed a religious congregation that involved Bishops who were praying at a thanks giving ceremony for the services of former Speaker of Buganda Lukiiko in Mityana.

During the celebrations, the government was represented by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Ssekandi delivered the government’s appreciation of the Church’s role in the the development of the country.

Ssekandi emphasized the importance of uniting the people rather than dividing them which isn’t a good path towards progress and development of the country.

Ssekandi said that the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda mandates elections every after five years and called upon the people to observe peace and love since the country must move on past the election time and further reminded Ugandans to practice the country’s motto “For God and My Country” as we each enjoy the life given to us by God.

The Katikiro of Buganda in a Speech read for him by Dr. Prosperous Nnankindu Kavuma, the Buganda Minister for Education, Health and Women and Minister in the Office of the Nnabagereka, said that Kampala Archdiocese is very Significant as far as the portrayal of the Catholic Church in Uganda is concerned.

Mayiga hailed the Services of the Catholic Church in spiritual nourishment and building a holistic person for the wellbeing of society.

He hailed the leadership of the Catholic Church in Uganda which has initiated a number of enterprises ranging from banks, schools, hospitals and other businesses.

Dr. Kizito also asked government to revisit the 70 people guidance in worship places amidst COVID-19 noting that the capacity of some churches exceeds 2000 worshippers and therefore enforcing social distancing can well be observed with half the capacity number.

