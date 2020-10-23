Atiak sugar factory opens opportunities beyond Northern Uganda



Northern Uganda’s very first sugar factory has been launched with the promise to improve the livelihoods of people in the region through provision of a market for cane farmers as well as employment for thousands of people.

The launch is a culmination of a collaboration between a foreign investor, Somali-born Amina Herse and the government of Uganda through the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC).

Construction of the factory started in 2017 after a protracted process for land acquisition by the investor.

Ramathan Ggoobi, a board member of UDC, said the company will create market opportunities for up to 5000 cane sugar out growers in the region.

“The target is to empower and uplift vulnerable groups, mainly women returnees of LRA in north who have been organized in cooperative societies to have a source of livelihood. Each beneficiary has been allocated between 3 and 5 acres of already planted sugarcane fields.

The beneficiaries/households will earn an average of UGX 6,000,000 per acres (after deductions) from sale of the 3 rounds of sugar cane crops. This money will be deposited in personal bank accounts of members which they have opened.

For the time being however, the company is looking at sourcing cane from Busoga region as it’s crop gets ready around next year.

Beyond, sugar the company also envisions selling power to Ugandans thermal generation.

