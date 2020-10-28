Bobi, Muntu, Muhoozi, Mao, NRM mourn Bantariza

Messages of solidarity are still coming in to commiserate with the family and friends of the late former army spokesperson Col. Shaban Bantariza who passed away on Tuesday October 27 at Mulago National Referral hospital.

The late Bantariza died of COVID-19, according to his senior Ofwono Opondo.

Opondo said: “Bantariza was initially admitted at the Mbuya Military Hospital with chest pain, cough, low blood pressure and high blood sugars.

“He was transferred to Victoria Hospital before being suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and on Sunday, he was transferred to Mulago hospital Vip Unit caring for special patients, tests run confirmed he had contracted the disease and he breathed his last today morning at 2am,” Opondo said on Tuesday.

A number of politicians, close friends and relatives have mourned the former UPDF spokesperson with the Kyadondo East legislator Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine calling for humanity and humility.

“I have read about the sudden death of the Government deputy spokesperson, Col. Shaban Bantariza. I extend my sympathy to his family and friends, in death we are reminded that all of us are equal and share a common destiny as human beings, as we await Gods judgment, therefore, while still alive, we should try to do what is good and what is right to all kinds of people regardless of their social status. May we also learn to never trust anything else except God who alone is immortal, Nothing should replace humanity and humility,” Bobi said through his Social Media platforms.

The Alliance for National Transformation Presidential Flag Bearer, Gen. Mugisha Muntu called for the strengthening of the Colleagues and friends of Bantariza.

“I have with great sadness heard of the passing of Col (Rtd) Shaban Bantariza. My thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and colleagues as we grapple with his untimely death. May God strengthen you through this undoubtedly heavy loss,” Muntu said through Twitter.

The Democratic Party President General, Nobert Mao, said: “The dreadful Malak al-Maut (Angel of Death) has taken the soul of @ShabanBantariza leaving behind a lifeless body. That is the path of all humanity. The Quran says “Every soul shall taste death, and only on the Day of Judgment will you be paid your full recompense “RIP Colonel.”

The Senior presidential Advisor on Special operations Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said Bantariza performed Excellently during the difficult times of the LRA insurgency in north and Eastern Uganda.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colonel @ShabanBantariza. He was our UPDF spokesperson in the early 2000s, during the difficult days of the LRA insurgency in north and north eastern Uganda. He performed excellently. We shall miss you comrade. May you rest in peace,” he tweeted.

The Commander of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, Gen David Muhoozi described Bantariza as a person who was ideologically deep reasons why he was always in the political education department.

“We did basic training together and that creates a bond. Shaban was ideologically deep and that’s why he was always in the political education department He would tell it as it was, He was blunt and clear,” Muhoozi said.

The National Resistance Movement in its condolence message said Bantariza has been a loyal member of the NRM Government and the party which he has served till his death.

“Col. Bantariza has been a loyal member of the NRM gov’t and the party which he has served till his death. On Thursday last week, he was part of the 47 eminent Ugandans appointed by the Party National Chairman to carry out the reconciliation programs among our members. His area of operation was Butaleja, Busia and Kibuku districts. His commitment on duty and the honesty will highly be valued even after his departure,” the NRM Secretariat message read.

