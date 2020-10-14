British support to ensure timely completion of key dev’t projects

Museveni Yoweri Museveni has hailed the assistance by the British government toward the development of a number of projects in the oil and gas sector, energy sector and agriculture.

The President made the comments while meeting the outgoing British High Commission to Uganda Peter West, at State House in Entebbe.

He said that due to the British support, Uganda will not have any delays in the implementation of new and already on going projects in the areas of agriculture development, electricity transmission, oil exploration, KCCA roads development, UPDF housing project among others.

West, who is retiring from diplomatic service, was accompanied by the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda, Louise Ellis.

President Museveni and West also discussed issues related to peace and stability in the region putting more emphasis on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia.

The British High Commission Peter West thanked Museveni for his support to him during his tour of duty in Uganda.

West will be succeeded by Kate Airey OBE who has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Uganda. Airey will take up her appointment during December 2020.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign affairs Sam Kuteesa, the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Vincent Ssempijja and the Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite.