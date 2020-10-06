Byabashaija shuffles officers in wake of Moroto prison break

Byabashaija also appointed new officers to offices while at the same time transferred others.

In a statement released on Monday, October 5, 2020, Byabashaija also appointed and sent on leave different officers in the force with immediate effect.

According to the notice, ACP Moses Sentalo has been appointed Assistant Public Relations Officer. He will perform the duty on top of his current duty as Officer in Charge, U.G.Prison Upper.

ASP Joel Kiggundu, who had been on leave since June 2020, has been recalled and retained as Luwero DPC.

Full list

Moses Sentalo, ACP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Upper is appointed Service Assistant Public Relations Officer.

Festo Sambya, SSP, who had been appointed DPC Luwero, has been transferred to Masindi as DPC.

Maureen Ninsiima, SSP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Mbale (M) is appointed Service Assistant Public Relations Officer. She remains Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Mbale (M).

Jimmy Anguzu, SP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Farm Isimba has been transferred to U.G. Prison Soroti as Officer in Charge.

He takes over from Mr. Latif Mayamba, SP, who has been posted to U.G. Prison Moroto as Officer in Charge. Mayamba takes over from Norman Aruho, SP, who is suspended from duty with immediate effect.

Sam Bagonza, SP, Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Dokolo, has been transferred to U.G. Prison Farm Ragem as Officer in Charge. He takes over from Emmanuel Nuwagaba, SP, who is transferred to U.G. Prison Farm Isimba as Officer in Charge.

Robert Oguttu, SP, Officer in charge, U.G. Prison Kakumiro, has been transferred to U.G. Prison Dokolo as Officer in Charge.

Peter John Enyetu, ASP, on leave is appointed Staff Officer, North Eastern Region at Moroto.

Allen Malemo, ASP, U.G. Prison Farm Ruimi, is appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Kibiito. She takes over from Robert Okanya, ASP, who proceeds on accumulated leave.

Phoebe Nyaburu, ASP, U.G. Prison Farm Kitalya, is transferred to Prisons Headquarters, to the Procurement and Disposal Unit for duty.

Maximillian Byamugisha, ASP, on leave is transferred to U.G. Prison Moroto as Deputy Officer in Charge.

Francis Byaruhanga, ASP, U.G. Prison Farm Ragem, is sent on a 90 days leave with immediate effect.

Joseph Nangai, P.O.I, on leave has been transferred to U.G. Prison Mutuufu as Deputy Officer in Charge.

Godffrey Masereka, P.O.II, U.G. Prison Masafu, has been appointed Officer in Charge, U.G. Prison Bukwo. He takes over from Francis Okuku, P.O.II, has been transferred to U.G. Prison Mbale.

