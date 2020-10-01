Capital Shoppers issue swift apology over pork sausages

In a statement signed by Capital Shoppers Managing Director, Ponsiano Ngabirano he unreservedly apologized to the Uganda Muslim Community (UMC), Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) for ‘the unfortunate incident of the packaged pork sausages labelled ‘Halal’, a term that denotes that contents are prepared according to Islamic teachings.

“We refer to the unfortunate event which occurred in our production line of sausages that labelled pork sausages as Halal and the negative social media fury it has generated,” said Ngabirano.

Ngabirano pledged to ensure that the incident will never reoccurs.

“This was a mistake in packaging that passed due to a lapse in the quality controls and which has since been corrected. Our quality control checks have also been revamped with new surveillance and stringent quality controls,” he said.

He added that as soon as the incident came to his attention, all the sausages were withdrawn from distribution and stopped all sales from our stores.

“We all commenced immediate investigations to establish how such grave incidents could have happened and found out that the template stickers for Halal product were not properly edited to remove the word halal before being printed for the pork sausages hence the erroneously grave mistake of depicting them as Halal.” Ngabirano said.

Ngabirano assured all Muslims and the general public that as management they take very seriously the sensitivity of all their customers.

“The Muslim community is one of the biggest patrons to our retail stores and we cannot begin to imagine the emotional stress caused by this event to their religious beliefs and cultural practices.” He noted.

Ngabirano further added that: “We would like to invite UMSC to our production lines and stores to inspect and ascertain that we have complied with the requirements of Universal Halal Standards and UNBS to ensure that the products we offer to the public don’t compromise in any way.”

