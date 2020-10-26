Cheptegei gets ASP rank, among other Police honours

Uganda Police Force (UPF) has announced that World 10,000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei is to be promoted to higher rank in recognition not his outstanding service to the country.

Speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, UPF Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Martin Ochola announced the runner’s promotion in a meeting held last week at the police headquarters in Naguru.

“The IGP made this announcement to honor the athlete on Wednesday in a meeting.

He said that he will be promoted from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police,” he said.

The police boss also announced a donation of one new double cabins pick-up and a coaster van to be used by the entire police athletics team to aid their training activities.

Enanga noted that the police administration agreed to name one of the training facilities at Kabalya National Police Training College after Cheptegei.

“We will also name a training school facility at Kabalye after him,” Enanga said.

Enanga noted that Cheptegei’s successful season has inspired a lot of young stars out there.

“Other young athletes have also managed to emerge successful in other sporting games after getting inspired by Cheptegei,” he said.

