Cheptegei smashes 15 year 10,000m record

Hearty congratulation are flooding in from across the world for Uganda’s celebrity long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei for setting yet again a new world record in 10,000 metres.

Running at the Valencia World Records Day, in the Spanish city of Valencia on Wednesday night, Cheptegei broke Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year old record of 26:17.53 by more than six seconds to set the new record of 26:11.02.

Despite the Corona virus pandemic, this has been a phenomenal year for Cheptegei as he has broken all four world records in his events in just 10 months.

Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s previous world record of 26mins 17.53secs had been the longest standing men’s 10,000m world record in history.

Cheptegei’s success marks his fourth world record in 10 months, In December 2019 he broke the 10km road best and the 5km road record in February.

And just last August, Cheptegei also broke Bekele’s 16-year old 5000m record at the Monaco Diamond League.

President Yoweri Museveni has been among the first to send warm congratulations to the Ugandan for achieving the feat and also for flying Uganda’s flag.

Museveni said: “Congratulations to @joshuacheptege1 for setting a new 10,000m world record in Valencia. Uganda is proud of you as you continue to hoist our flag high!”

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party leader Gen. Mugisha Muntu remarked about Chep’s record this:

“Congratulations @joshuacheptege1 upon setting a new world record of 10,000m at #NNValenciaWRDay.

Yet again, you have soared to heights unseen before, carrying with you, the nation’s pride. We celebrate you.

Also, you couldn’t have chosen a better day to do it! #CountryBeforeSelf.”

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga also said: “Congratulations to @joshuacheptege1 for setting a New World record in the 10,000m race today in Valencia. Uganda is proud of you.”

