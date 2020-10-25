Convicted murderer in Fort portal prison break

Uganda Prisons service has embarked on a hunt for a prisoner who escaped from For Portal prison last week.

Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said the escapee was serving punishment after murder conviction.

“One prisoner on murder charges escaped from Fort portal prison and the hunt for him is on. They will run but we will catch them anytime, they can run but they can’t hide,” he said

Speaking to the press at Uganda Media Centre, Baine said that other two prisoners also tried to escape from Peche prison in Gulu municipality but we’re shot by prison waders.

“They tried to jump the perimeter fence but our officers shot them in the legs and they are now receiving treatment in Gulu treatment centre and they will be taken back to prison after they get well,” he added.

He said one of those who attempted to escape is on murder while another is on robbery.

The prisons department has recently suffered a crisis of escapees.

On. September 16, 2020, 224 prisoners escaped from Moroto Prison with 14 guns 15 magazines, and 480 rounds of ammunition.

“Out of the 14 guns that had been stolen, we have so far managed to recover one gun and 13 are still out. The gun is on registration number UG.Pre.561-1281333048 and we are hopeful that even the other guns will be recovered,” he said.

20 were serving their sentences, while 204 of them were on remand awaiting trial for different criminal offenses.

Baine attributed the Moroto prison break to “low morale” by the prison warders following the outbreak of Cholera and Covid-19 in the prison.

Both the prisons department and the army launched an operation in which some were killed while on the run while others were rearrested from different parts of the country including Kampala.

Baine also used the event to caution parents whom he said call him asking for jobs.

“I get disappointed when parents call me asking for jobs for their children. These children are old enough and they can apply for these jobs by themselves,” he said.

