Covid-19: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tests positive

Sadio Mane

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the club announced Friday.

Mane is the second Liverpool player this week to return a positive test after new signing Thiago Alcantara.

He scored in his side’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday but did not feature in the League Cup defeat by the Gunners three days later.
The club said the Senegalese star has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but “feels in good health overall.”

“I’ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms,” Mane said on social media.

“I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately. Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones, to avoid a second wave of the Covid-19.”

The 28-year-old scored 18 Premier League goals last season and was instrumental in helping the Reds win their first league title in 30 years.

He has been nominated for the Premier League’s September player of the month award having scored three goals in three Liverpool victories.

