Departing Japanese Envoy Kameda honoured with farewell luncheon

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa on Wednesday October,14 2020 hosted a farewell luncheon in honour of the outgoing Ambassador of Japan Kazuaki Kameda.

Kutesa paid a glowing tribute to Kameda for what he described as significant role played by the envoy in promoting the excellent and friendly bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda.

He cited the New Nile Bridge, the Road Construction and maintenance equipment, the ongoing Kampala Flyover Project, and interventions in the fields of Agriculture, Health and various Community services as landmark achievements made during the tenure of Ambassador Kameda.

He wished Ambassador Kameda a safe journey back and success in his future assignments.

In his response Ambassdor Kameda thanked the Government and the people of Uganda, and in particular, Kutesa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for all the cooperation and facilities put at his disposal during his tour of duty. He promised to continue promoting the good relations between the two countries.

The luncheon was attended by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mohammed Sulieman Ahmed, the Chief Representative of JICA in Kampala, The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassdor Patrick Mugoya, and Senior Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

